16 teams to participate in National School Band competition on R-Day

New Delhi: 16 band teams - four from each zone will participate in the National School Band competition which is being organised on the Republic Day.

The team will compete for musical supremacy during the two-day event, which has been organised to popularise Indian music and tunes.

The National School Band competition is jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education as part of Republic Day celebrations and will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi from January 21 to January 22.

The Ministry of Defence said that the competition will be held in four categories (Boys Brass Band, Girls Brass Band, Boys Pipe Band and Girls Pipe Band).

The ministry said that the top three teams in each category will be given a cash prize (1st – Rs 21,000. 2nd – Rs 16,000, 3rd – Rs 11,000), a trophy, as well as certificates.

“Consolation cash prize of Rs 3,000 each will be given to the remaining team in each category.

The jury for the grand finale will be appointed by the Ministry of Defence including members from each wing of the Armed Forces,” the ministry said.

It said that the competition was organised at three levels vis-a-vis state, zonal and conducted by all the states/union territories for all schools (CBSE, ICSE, KVS, NVS, and Sainik schools etc).

“486 teams comprising of 12,857 children participated at State-Level Competition, while at the Zonal Level, 73 teams comprising 2,002 children took part,” the ministry said.

It said that this initiative aims to rejuvenate the spirit of patriotism and unity amongst children in schools throughout the country and motivate them on the path of holistic education.