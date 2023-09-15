Live
171 candidates to appear for UPSC exams
Vijayawada: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains examinations will be held at the SRR & CVR Government Degree College in Vijayawada from September 15 to 24.
As many as 171 candidates will attend the civil services exams, said NTR district Joint collector Dr P Sampath Kumar.
He conducted a meeting with the UPSC examination liaison officers, venue supervisors, and other officials at the Pingali Venkaiah Meeting Hall at Collectorate here on Thursday.
For the smooth conduct of the exams, 26 invigilators, two venue supervisors and five assistant supervisors were appointed. Officials concerned should take necessary steps for conducting the exams strictly, he added.
UPSC Principal Private Secretary Dhesh Deepak Sarma, SRR & CVR Government Degree College Principal Dr K Bhagya Lakshmi, Tahsildar Vennela Srinu and others were present.