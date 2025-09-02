1st phase seat allotment announced for TG CPGET-2025 5-yr integrated programs

Hyderabad: The first phase of seat allotment results for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET)-2025 has been announced on Monday for admission into five-year integrated programs across campus, constituent, and affiliated colleges under Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, and Mahatma Gandhi Universities for the academic year 2025–2026.

Out of 305 candidates who exercised their web options, 214 students have secured seats in the first phase. The gender distribution includes 112 male and 102 female candidates, reflecting a balanced representation across disciplines.

The TGCPGET-2025, Converor, said on Monday, students allotted seats are required to pay the prescribed course fee online and report to their respective colleges by submitting their original Transfer Certificate (T.C.) no later than September 4, 2025. Other original documents, such as SSC and Intermediate memos, caste, income, and EWS certificates, will be verified physically, but are not to be retained by the colleges.

Principals have been instructed to ensure thorough verification of eligibility criteria and collect only the original T.C. from each candidate.