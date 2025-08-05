1st phase seat allotment for B.P.Ed, D.P.Ed courses released

Hyderabad: The first phase of seat allotment for Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) and Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) courses under the Convener quota was released on August 4, 2025, by the Telangana Council of Higher Education through the TG CETs admissions process.

According to the Convener, Prof. J. Panduranga Reddy, a total of 1,659 seats were available across both courses. Out of the 1,080 candidates who exercised web options, 956 were successfully allotted seats—718 in B.P.Ed. and 238 in D.P.Ed., marking a robust start to the admission cycle.

Candidates allotted seats are instructed to pay the tuition fee online via Credit Card, Debit Card, or NEFT. Once the fee is paid, students must download their tuition fee receipt and joining report, and report to the allotted colleges for physical verification of original certificates between August 5 and August 8. Post-verification, the final allotment order will be issued by the respective institutions.