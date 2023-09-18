23 new Sainik Schools approved in partnership mode

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the setting up of 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode.

This will increase the number of Sainik Schools under partnership mode to 42 apart from the existing 33, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the Centre has approved the initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.

This initiative have started in a graded manner starting from Class 6 onwards.

Under this initiative, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed by Sainik Schools Society with 19 New Sainik Schools located all over the country.

The Ministry said the objective behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces.

It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the government towards nation building by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

These new schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society.

They will follow the Rules and Regulations for new Sainik schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society.

In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern.

Details pertaining to the modalities of operation of these schools are available at https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/.