3-day Charminar Independence Day Exhibition of Coins, Currencies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three-day Charminar Independence Day exhibition of coins, currencies in Hyderabad

on 15th 16th 17th August 2024 Exhibition of rare coins, paper currency, stamps and paintings For anyone interested in history, the natural starting point of the learning curve would be books. But for some people, that process alone doesn’t do it. Meet the numismatics experts, people who believe in the evidence of objects and in particular currency as a way of tracing history. Coin collectors, as they are known in laymen’s terms, are usually seen as hobbyists, even fanatics. They collect all sorts of objects from stamps to coins, jewellery, diaries, even tokens sold in canteens. But there is an entire world operating on history, heritage and intrigue.

A.P.J Abdul Kalam Welfare Society is hosting a three-day exhibition displaying Indian coins and currency dating back to more than 2,500 years. Close to 50 stalls and 25 collections will offer a mixed bag of coins, paper currency, stamps, paintings and other objects that are not just artifacts but historical rarities. Food And Accommodation would be Provided.