33,151 students appear for EAPCET on day-3

Kakinada: As many as 33,151 students appeared for AP EAPCET-2021 on day-3 on Monday, registering 92.93 percent attendance. A total 1,313 students abstained from the exam.

AP EAPCET Chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Kakinada Vice-Chancellor M Ramalinga Raju said that AP EAPCET -2021 was held in a peaceful atmosphere without any disturbances and by following Covid-19 protocol.

With regard to the engineering exams in the morning session are concerned, only 16,642 students appeared for the exams instead of 17,955 students.

As many as 1,313 candidates abstained. For the afternoon exam only, 16,509 students appeared for the exam instead of 17,719 candidates. A total 1,210 candidates abstained from the exams.

On the whole 92.93 per cent of the candidates appeared for the exam, he added.