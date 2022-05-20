3,762 Differently-Abled Students Cleared SSLC Examination

Nothing is impossible if we are determined towards it, and it is proved right once again when disability was no barrier for 3,762 differently-abled children. These students had passed the SSLC exam, with 10 of them scoring 611 to 622 out of a possible 625. Nutan Pujar DC isa visually impaired student at Karnataka Public School of Honnaganahatti in Bengaluru south and is among the top 10 pupils among the children with a score of 613 out of 625.



Dr. Chittaiah Pujar, a Kannada professor, and Srilakshmi A G's son were born visually impaired. His father and principal, Mruthyunjaya G B, revealed how he prepared for the examinations using technology and YouTube. Nutan wants to join the civil service and become an IAS officer. As a result, he intends to pursue Arts at PUC. He stated that rather than blaming our impairment on anyone, we should put forth our best efforts and work hard.

Meanwhile, the SSLC examination 2022 was held by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, and over 8 lakh students took part (KSEEB). From March 28 to April 11, the exam was held. The board provided provisional answer keys on April 12.

However, students who did not pass the examination will be given the option of taking a compartment or supplementary examination. After the results are released, more information regarding this exam will be released.