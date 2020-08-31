39 teachers from India and abroad to be honored with CBSE Award for significant contribution in education

New Delhi: CBSE will honor 39 teachers from India and abroad who have made significant contribution in education. These teachers from different fields will be awarded the CBSE Award 2019. In this regard, CBSE has released the list of names of teachers. They also include three teachers from Muscat and Moscow. Anita Mishra, Vice Principal of Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, has also been selected for this award. She is the only teacher from Rajasthan who has been selected for this award.

Out of these 39 teachers, maximum 12 teachers are from Delhi, while 3-3 teachers have been elected from Tamil Nadu, MP, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. While two from Punjab, 2 from Chandigarh, two from outside Muscat and one teacher from Moscow have been selected for the award.