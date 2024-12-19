40% of Fresher’s Choose Digital Learning in 2024, Working Professionals Lead with 60%, reveals College Vidya’s study

College Vidya, has shared key findings from its latest study on trends in online education in 2024. It highlights a remarkable shift in the education landscape, with 40% of freshers now opting for online courses in 2024, compared to just 20% in 2023. Working professionals continue to dominate online enrollments with a 60% share, showcasing the growing appeal of flexible learning across demographics.

The study also identifies the top states driving online education enrollments- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, and Rajasthan. Together, these states account for over 70% of total enrollments, reflecting the widespread acceptance of online learning across diverse regions. Furthermore, female participation has shown an impressive rise, with women contributing to 25% of enrollments across various programs.

In terms of courses, MBA, BCA, MCA, BBA, and BA have emerged as the most popular programs in 2024. Regional preferences add another layer of insight, with girls from Bihar favoring BA programs, a surge in BCA/MCA enrollments in Bangalore, and a growing demand for specialized MBAs in Finance from Maharashtra and Healthcare from Kerala. The quick-commerce boom has also led to increased interest in logistics and supply chain management programs. Courses like Online DBA Doctorate & Global MBA have also witnessed 30% and 40% increase respectively.

Rohit Gupta, COO, College Vidya, said, “The Indian online education market is on a promising path, with the number of users expected to reach 309.1 million by 2029. It’s heartening to see online education breaking geographical and demographic barriers, with students from Nepal, Bangladesh, Canada, and the UAE joining top university programs. This growth reflects the immense potential of online learning to transform education by making it accessible, flexible, and inclusive for learners worldwide. We are confident that online education will continue to empower individuals and contribute to a knowledge-driven economy.”