42 youth from UP explore uniqueness of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi and with the support of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), served as the Nodal Centre for hosting youth from diverse backgrounds in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

They are delighted to accompany and acquaint these young individuals with the local cuisines, lifestyle, handicrafts, culture, technology, innovation, and various aspects of Telangana through the remarkable Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) initiative. Yuva Sangam, an initiative conceived by the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) program, aims to forge strong bonds among youth from different states, fostering unity and understanding among our nation’s vibrant young minds.

The conclusion of Yuva Sangam Phase-3 marked the culmination of an engaging week-long cultural exchange between Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, culminating in a special online interactive session with Her Excellency Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana & Lt. Governor of Puducherry. As the delegates bid farewell on the morning of day seven on Sunday, they carried with them a profound sense of shared experiences and newfound friendships.

The fundamental objective of Yuva Sangam is to provide our youth with multi-dimensional exposure under five broad categories: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology). The immersive cultural journey unfolded through a meticulously planned day-wise itinerary, showcasing the diverse facets of Telangana’s rich heritage.

Day-1: The delegates received a welcome at Secunderabad Railways and were accommodated at the lake-side International Guest House, IITH, setting the stage for fostering connections (Paraspar Sampark) between enthusiastic Yuva Sangam delegates and IITH students.

Day-2: A presentation on IITH’s best practices and an extensive campus tour, including visits to the VR Cave, Sports & Cultural Complex, and PG labs, astounded the group regarding the development (Pragati) at IITH.

Day-3: Exploration of historical and archaeological wonders like Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, Salar Jung Museum, and the bustling streets of Hyderabad offered insights into the tourism (Paryatan) of Telangana, steeped in centuries of enrichment.

Day-4: Immersion in the historical splendor of Golconda Fort, accompanied by enlightening speeches from AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitaramu and IITH Director Prof BS Murty on the IITH Campus. The day concluded with a splendid Open-Air Theatre experience and the joyful celebration of Bathukamma, allowing youths from UP to appreciate the vibrant traditions (Parampara) of the Telangana State festival.

Day-5: A visit to the University of Hyderabad, meeting the Vice-Chancellor, exploring the Millet Garden, ASPIRE & BIONeST facility, and stargazing through IITH’s 14-inch Telescope sparked interest in technology (Prodyogiki) among youngsters from diverse disciplines, marking the fifth dimension of Yuva Sangam’s core objective.

Day-6: Engaging in the unique art of Cherial Mask Painting, guided by renowned artist Ramesh, reinforced the state’s rich traditions (Parampara). An exclusive interaction with the Honorable Governor of Telangana, Dr. (Smt.) Tamilsai Soundararajan, enlightened the group about state-specific initiatives focusing on traditions, development, and people-to-people connections (Paraspar Sampark) with other states. A visit to TiHAN at the end of the tour electrified the evening as delegates explored one of IITH’s prominent technologies – Autonomous Navigation.

Advocating Vocal for Local, Dr. Tamilsai Soundararajan remarked, “Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, is excelling in promoting entrepreneurship, culture, and tradition through initiatives such as organizing Statehood Taste Fest in various states, supporting startups to encourage a spirit of job creation.”

Emphasizing the message of Atmanirbharta, Prof B S Murty said, “We are grateful to the Ministry of Education for entrusting us with the Yuva Sangam initiative, fostering connections that help us understand each other’s strengths, promoting self-reliance, and collectively contributing to the sustainable and inclusive growth of our nation as a global leader.”

Prof Murty added, “The success of this event is credited to the enthusiasm shown by IITH Students to connect with the UP delegation (EBSB Club & Media Council, in particular), coordinated by the Dean (Students) Office, Registrar, Faculty, Staff, PR Office, and especially to Dr Saurabh Sandilya as Nodal Officer – Yuva Sangam, IITH.”