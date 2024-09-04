97% of Educators in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad Eager to Integrate AI for Improved Teaching, Finds Digii Survey

Digii, India’s leading SaaS provider for Higher Education, today released a first-of-its-kind survey, titled, ‘AI-Driven Education: Maximizing the potential of AI to aid educators and enhance educational successes. The unique survey conducted amongst faculty members from higher education institutes in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad, aimed to capture educators' perspectives on the growing role of AI in education. The findings revealed that 93% of faculty members across these regions are enthusiastic about AI and believe it will significantly enhance their teaching experience.

Based on insights from over 500 educators across 22 leading institutions nationwide, including Manipal Academy of Banking, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), Chanakya University, BITSoM, VIT Bangalore, The Apollo University, Malla Reddy University, the Indian Institute of Art and Design, etc, the survey explored the transformative potential of AI on overall teaching experience. It also assessed faculty readiness for training in AI tools and examined how technology can be leveraged to revolutionize teaching and learning.

The Digii survey revealed that about 41% of faculty members are actively using AI in their teaching. Among these, over 70% utilize AI for content creation, 40.1% for generating assessments, 28.4% for monitoring attendance, 24.4% for conducting evaluations, and 22.5% for generating feedback. Additionally, over 37% have experimented with AI tools but are not currently using them, while 21.6% have not used AI tools at all in their teaching.

"One of the most promising insights from our survey is the overwhelming enthusiasm among educators in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad to embrace AI-based tools. 97% of them are not only interested in leveraging AI to improve learning outcomes but are also willing to undergo the necessary training to integrate these tools effectively into their teaching practices," said Hemant Sahal, Founder & CEO, Digii.

In line with the growing interest in AI within the education sector and to support educators in upskilling, Digii also recently introduced DigiiAI, a new generative AI tool, to over 20 educational institutions across India. Designed to streamline time-consuming tasks such as attendance tracking, class schedule preparation, documentation, assessment creation, and evaluation; DigiiAI harnesses the power of advanced AI models to offer a robust and scalable solution that enhances the teaching experience for faculty.