Academicians bags top honors at Bharat Education Excellence Awards 2025

Hyderabad: The four of KL Deemed to be University (KLEF) distinguished academicians received top honors at the Bharat Education Excellence Awards (BEEA) 2025, held at T-Hub, Hyderabad. Organized by Brain O Vision, the awards recognize exemplary contributions to education, research, and innovation across India.

Dr. Anand Bethapudi, Dean, KLH Global Business School, was conferred with the Bheeshma Acharya Award for his outstanding leadership in academic innovation, pedagogy, and institution building. Dr. Ramakrishna Akella, Principal, KLH Aziznagar Campus, received the Bheeshma Acharya Award for his pioneering efforts in research-driven education, interdisciplinary collaboration, and student mentorship.

P. Sai Vijay, Director of the Student Activity Centre (SAC), was presented with the Ananta Acharya Award for his visionary leadership in fostering experiential learning and social responsibility among students. Under his guidance, SAC has introduced impactful initiatives such as social internships, village development programs, and outreach projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), inspiring thousands of learners.

Dr. S. Shiva Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce, KL Vijayawada Campus, received the Yuva Acharya Award for his innovative approach to teaching, research, and student engagement, which bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world problem-solving.