Academics to brainstorm on NEP merits

A host of educationists, researchers, consultants, visionaries, policy advisors and influencers will deliberate on the pros and cons of the NEP. Here's a glimpse of the experts who will be sharing their views on the policy





Combination of technology and ideas





Buddha Chandrasekhar , a unique combination of technologies, ideas, multi-domain business knowledge, entrepreneur, leader with a go-getter attitude. He is focusing on strategy, technology, and business transformation. He is an expert in managing advanced technologies, processes, cybersecurity, and people.

Buddha Chandrasekhar Architected 180+ technology-based systems. Buddha Chandrasekhar leading Ministry of Education National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) Initiative, Internship Enterprise Portal, Artificial Intelligence Language translation project, Indian Knowledge Systems, distributed 450 Crore free digital content to Higher Education Students and leading various student up-skilling initiatives.

He has hands-on experience in Software, IT, Education, Smart Cities, Critical Infrastructure, Urban, Finance, Skill development, Healthcare, and Telecommunication domains. His focus is to grow the customer base, profit margins and ensure operational effectiveness while driving the implementation of policies and standards that align with the Company's vision and business philosophy.

As founder of Software Company and start-up created new revenues and clients from different countries. His strengths are handling strategic and tactical planning, P&L management, budgeting, commercial negotiations, operations management, people management, resource planning and control, brand management and product management.

As senior software IT systems architect and senior project manager, executed complex business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, cyber-security, bigdata, web, mobile, enterprise, and internet of things projects. Driven and showcased business value from technology-based structural quality findings and thus maps it to a business case that would justify ROI for investment with prospects and end customers. Buddha worked on RFP and Pre-sale activities. He converted business plans into robust operating plans. Delivered on agreed performance metrics to ensure customer commitments are met within estimate costs and time frames.





His service to language is appreciable





Prof. E Suresh Kumar , who is present vice chancellor of EFLU has vast teaching and administrative experience in Osmania University, Hyderabad. He has published several books and research articles and guided several students in the field of English Language Education.

Prof. Suresh has served as the Registrar of Osmania University for two years (2014-16). He also held several positions in Osmania university as Professor of English, Director, District PG Colleges, Director, Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies, Dean, College Development Council, Head, Dept of English, Director, English Language Training Centre, Director, Centre for English Language Training, Students Advisor, NSS Programme Coordinator (University Level), NSS Training Coordinator (University Level), Director, Canadian Studies Centre, etc. He was the Governor's Nominee on the Selection Committee of University Teachers.





VC focusing on impact of globalization on cities





Prof. Dr. Kavita Daryani Rao , Vice-Chancellor, JNA Fine Arts University studied Architecture and specialized in Housing. Her research, mostly funded by AICTE, focuses on low-income housing in the urban slum communities and on the impact of globalisation on cities. She is guiding several doctoral research scholars in JNAFAU as well as other institutions.

As Director of Evaluation, she introduced many measures in the examination section of the University for automation. She is keenly interested in teaching-learning methodology. She is also interested in collaborative work with other institutions and has been instrumental in collaborating with international universities.

She had initiated an Incubation Centre in the University which is currently working on rainwater harvesting and affordable art initiatives. She received the IIID (HRC) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and the Telangana State Government Award on International Women's Day in 2018 to recognise her contribution to academics. She has been nominated as a Member of Council of Architecture by the Government of Telangana.





In the service of science





Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy , who earned his Doctorate from Osmania University (Hyderabad), received training in script writing and film direction from film and television institute of India, Pune and advanced training in microprocessors and digital electronics from Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore.

Presently he is the elected President of Telangana Academy of Sciences, Hyderabad (India). He was the Vice President and Secretary of Andhra Pradesh academy of Sciences. He has authored over 105 scientific papers and three review articles in International journals and books on Technology and higher education. He has been actively involved in advancing the research activity at Osmania University and Mahatma Gandhi University. He was also coordinator of UGC-special assistance program, and department of Science and Technology (Govt. of India) funding programs at Osmania University.

Prof. Reddy has been an active teacher and researcher in the fields of Condensed matter and Materials Science. He held Post-doctoral and visiting research Professor / Scientist positions at International Center for Theoretical Physics, Trieste (Italy), University of Rome II "Tor Vergata" (Italy), and "Elettronica dello Stato Solido" at Rome (Italy). He has published more than 105 research papers in peer reviewed international journals. His research publications have received numerous citations. He hosted several national and international conferences and seminars.

Prof. Reddy was the Associate Editor of Journal of Pure and Applied Physics (JPAP) and Review editor of Journal of Materials Chemistry and Physics. He is closely associated with Solid State Ionics Laboratory, Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA and Department of Electrical Engineering and Physics, Wilkes University, Pen State, United States of America. He has organised more than five International Conferences and Ten National conferences. He has participated in several National level meetings on Bench-Marking of Higher Education Institutions. He participated actively in the activities of Association of Indian Universities (AIU).





Relationships in business domain





Prof. Dheeraj P Sharma , Director of Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak and also Professor at Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad has presented research at several educational institutions in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Prof. Sharma has a doctoral degree with a major in marketing and a double minor in psychology and quantitative analysis from Louisiana Tech University. His primary research interests are "relationships" in business domain. He explores relationships in the context of Workforce motivation (different levels of employees in an organization), behavioral channel theory (relationship between channels and organizations), international marketing strategy (cross-cultural relationship such as between brands across national boundaries), personal selling, brand management (relationship between consumers and brands), social media management (Human to Human Relationships), and ethics (Relationship between individual, organization and society).

Prof. Sharma is former Associate Editor of the Journal of Marketing Channels and the Academy of Marketing Science proceedings and the Academy of Marketing Science Cultural Perspectives. He is an active member of the Academy of Marketing Science, American Marketing Association, and National Conference of Sales Management.

Prof. Sharma has over 100 articles published in reputable journals and conference proceedings. His expert views have been cited in many major international newspapers. He continues keynote speaker on branding, employee motivation, ethics, and international business in North America, Europe, and Asia. On February 10th, 2017, Appointments Committee of Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister of India appointed him as the Director of IIM Rohtak.





Professional in entrepreneurship and skill development





Dr. S Glory Swarupa is a professional in the field of entrepreneurship and skill development with around 24 years of experience. She has earned her Ph.D. from First Pure Skills University in India, in the area of Entrepreneurship & Skill Development. Alumni of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal. Worked with union ministries namely Coffee Board, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India; Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of India; Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India; Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Govt. of India; National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Ministry of Fisheries, Govt. of India and Skill Development University.

Dr Glory developed expertise in Policy Advocacy, Program Designing, International Programs, Research, Training, Teaching, Extension, Mentoring, Monitoring, and Consultancy. Implemented Government of India schemes and programs in all states and Union Territories in entrepreneurship, skill development, agriculture and rural development sectors.

Handled ten research projects independently, published 47 papers including ten presented in International Conferences, authored six books and made three Films.

Dr Glory has conducted 150 national training programs on Skill & Entrepreneurship Development for the executives and senior officials numbering around 3,000. Coordinated the implementation of 1200 training programs across the country benefitting 42,500 educated unemployed youth, women, farmers, fishers, rural and urban population. Training of Trainers (ToT) in entrepreneurship and skill development.

Dr Glory Swarupa is the recipient of Dr. Kamala Bhagwat Sohonie Science Shikshika Shodhkartri Mention 2022 and award for Best Learning & Development Training Professional at Agri Awards-2021. She was honoured with excellence in education in the 7th Principals & Teachers Award 2018.





Registered expert in AI





Dr Raul V Rodriguez holds an MBA, MHRM, and MSc in Big Data and BI. He has completed his Ph.D in Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Applications to HR from San Miguel University, Mexico.

A registered expert in Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Systems, and Multi-agent Systems at the European Commission, Dr. Raul has been nominated for the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe 2020 list and an awardee at the 40 Under 40 Europe India Leaders.





An active member in Telangana statehood movement





Kusumba Seetharama Rao , Vice-Chancellor at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad is a PhD holder from Kakatiya University. Earlier Dr Rao worked as Professor of Public Administration and Human Resource Management in Kakatiya University. At present Dr. Rao has completed three years terms as VC in Dr BR Ambedkar Open University.

To his credit Dr. Rao has published ten books and more than seventy seven papers in Telugu and English in leading journals and edited volumes. His areas of interest in the discipline are Administrative Theory, Public Policy Studies and studies related to Rural and Tribal Development, Agrarian Transformation, Management of Common property resources, Local Governance and Quality Assurance in ODL. Besides he has undertaken eight major and minor research projects sponsored by the UGC, ICSSR and Government of Andhra Pradesh and also supervised more than thirteen research scholars who worked for M.Phil., Ph.D. Degrees and Post-Doctoral Research.

He has visited Universities of Southampton and London, the Institute of Hydraulic Research, Wallingford and School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) of London, UK in 1989; Athabasca Open University, Canada, Cleveland State University, USA in 2004; North Dakota State University (NDSU), Fargo, North – Eastern University, Boston, USA in 2009; American Society for Public Administration (ASPA), Washington DC, USA in 2012, UESTC, Chengdu and ISAS, Sichuan University, China in 2014.

He has also participated in many a national and a few international seminars and conferences. As Vice-Chancellor he has initiated various academic and administrative reform measures to introduce minimum standards and quality in educational programmes and integrating Regular and ODL System of Higher Education in India. Besides this Dr Rao is active member of various academic and social service organisations, active participant of Human Rights and Telangana Statehood Movement.





Leader in 'Tech for Good'





Shrikant Sinha , who is presently the CEO of a leading non-profit organisation; champion of the cause of Collaborative CSR; leader in 'Tech for Good' space aims to bridge digital divide and promote grassroot innovations. He is an advocate for inclusive India with more than 30 years of consistent multicultural global experience.





Meritorious Teacher with Ph.D in Agronomy





Dr Praveen Rao Velchala holds a Ph.D degree in Agronomy with specialisation in crop water requirements, micro-irrigation scheduling and fertigation solutions of tropical field and orchard crops, and crop yield – water modelling.

Since 1983, Dr Praveen has served for 33-years as teacher, researcher, extension Agronomist and administrator in different capacities in the Agricultural University, Professor and University Head of Agronomy; IFFCO Chair; Director, Water Technology Centre; Registrar, Special Officer and presently Vice Chancellor of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

Dr Rao has guided 11 M.Sc. Agriculture and ten Ph.D. students to date with particular reference to crop water requirements and irrigation scheduling; Drip irrigation & fertigation management in field and horticultural crops. He published 117 research articles in peer reviewed national & international journals, authored ten books & five UG & PG practical manuals, nine crop growing manuals for farmers, twelve micro-irrigation project documents, 13 DVD Zingles, 22 pamphlets & folders, delivered 13 international and 32 national invited key note/thematic presentations covering different aspects of water management, microirrigation & fertigation technology.

He was also a recipient of "Meritorious Teacher Award" (1998), Leadership Award for large scale promotion of Micro-irrigation Technologies in India from Soil & Water Conservation Society of India (2005), Lifetime Achievement Award (2015) from GVK Society, Agra, UP, India for contributions to Water management, Mashav Fellowship by CINADCO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State of Israel (1995) and Net Award for knowledge contribution in the field of micro-irrigation technologies from Netafim Ltd., Israel (2006).