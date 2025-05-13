Advanced AI engineering programme to bridge skill gap in emerging tech

In a move to address the growing demand for professionals skilled in applied Artificial Intelligence, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with edtech soonicorn Scaler to launch an Advanced AI Engineering Programme under the aegis of its Continuing Education Centre (CEC).

The collaborative initiative is designed to equip learners with industry-relevant AI and machine learning skills through a practice-oriented curriculum developed jointly by IIT Roorkee faculty and industry experts. The programme, which is open to both tech and non-tech professionals, focuses on imparting real-world knowledge and tools necessary for high-impact roles in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

“This programme is a step toward shaping the future of technical education by combining academic rigor with real-world application,” said Professor Kaushik Ghosh, Coordinator, CEC, IIT Roorkee. “The successful rollout of this AI programme marks the beginning of many such initiatives in emerging fields.” The course covers core concepts of machine learning, deep learning, and applied generative AI. Modules include training on large language models (LLMs), tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor, API integration (OpenAI, ChatCompletion), AI agent development, and sector-specific applications such as diagnostics and drug discovery in healthcare.

Delivered through live online classes and hands-on projects, the program also features a two-day campus immersion at IIT Roorkee, allowing learners to access research labs and engage with faculty, peers, and industry leaders.

Upon completion, participants receive a joint certificate from IIT Roorkee’s CEC and Scaler, validating their expertise for roles such as AI Engineer, Data Scientist, or Software Developer.

“The mission is to build future-ready tech talent,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler. “This programme is only the beginning of a broader initiative to deliver top-tier education in high-growth tech domains.”