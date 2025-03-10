Live
- MP: CM Yadav, Union Minister Scindia release tigress in Madhav National Park
- Delhi: Chahal unveils NDMC action plan to tackle summer woes
- Nicole Kidman Wows at SXSW Premiere of Thriller 'Holland'
- Govt seeks additional Rs 51,462 crore in supplementary demand for grants
- Sara Ali Khan asks brother Ibrahim: When are you going to stop blowing up?
- Shiv Sena Telangana Chief Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation for SLBC Tunnel Victims
- NFL Free Agency 2025: Key Signings, Updates, and Rumors During Legal Tampering Period
- BJP’s tally in Bengal Assembly comes down to 65 as another party MLA joins Trinamool
- All NDA candidates likely to be elected unopposed in Andhra MLC polls
- Kerala Asha Workers protest reverberates in Parliament
Just In
Advanced training programme on AI & ML for geophysical data analysis
CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) is hosting an advanced training programme on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) for Geophysical Data Analysis from March 10th to 14th, 2025.
CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) is hosting an advanced training programme on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) for Geophysical Data Analysis from March 10th to 14th, 2025.
The inaugural session was graced by esteemed guests including Prof. Mrinal K. Sen from the University of Texas, USA and former Director of CSIR-NGRI as the Chief Guest, along with Dr. Sanjay Srinivasan from Penn State University, USA and Dr. Kalachand Sain, former Director of WIH, Dehradun as Guests of Honour.
Dr. Ajai Manglik, Chief Scientist at CSIR-NGRI, highlighted the critical role of AI & ML in daily life and particularly in geoscientific fields. He emphasised its potential in forecasting natural hazards, enhancing weather information, and developing early warning systems for earthquakes.
Prof. Mrinal Sen discussed the unique nature of geophysical data for subsurface information and the transformative potential of AI & ML in developing uncertainty models for realistic data interpretation.
This comprehensive programme brings together international experts from the USA and Italy, as well as leading national professionals from academia and industry. Participants will explore the latest challenges, opportunities, and trends in applying AI & ML to geophysics. A key focus of the training will be providing hands-on experience to participants from academic and research and development (R&D) institutions across India.