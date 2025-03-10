Advanced training programme on AI & ML for geophysical data analysis

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) is hosting an advanced training programme on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) for Geophysical Data Analysis from March 10th to 14th, 2025.

The inaugural session was graced by esteemed guests including Prof. Mrinal K. Sen from the University of Texas, USA and former Director of CSIR-NGRI as the Chief Guest, along with Dr. Sanjay Srinivasan from Penn State University, USA and Dr. Kalachand Sain, former Director of WIH, Dehradun as Guests of Honour.

Dr. Ajai Manglik, Chief Scientist at CSIR-NGRI, highlighted the critical role of AI & ML in daily life and particularly in geoscientific fields. He emphasised its potential in forecasting natural hazards, enhancing weather information, and developing early warning systems for earthquakes.

Prof. Mrinal Sen discussed the unique nature of geophysical data for subsurface information and the transformative potential of AI & ML in developing uncertainty models for realistic data interpretation.

This comprehensive programme brings together international experts from the USA and Italy, as well as leading national professionals from academia and industry. Participants will explore the latest challenges, opportunities, and trends in applying AI & ML to geophysics. A key focus of the training will be providing hands-on experience to participants from academic and research and development (R&D) institutions across India.