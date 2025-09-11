AI-powered research training to begin at IPE for social science scholars

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, has launched a pioneering 10-day Research Methodology Course (RMC) focused on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in social science research. Sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, Government of India, the program commenced on October 6 and will run through October 16, 2025, at the IPE campus in Osmania University.

Designed exclusively for M.Phil., Ph.D., and Post-Doctoral researchers across social science disciplines, the course aims to equip young scholars with cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning (ML) skills to enhance research quality, ethical compliance, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The initiative is part of ICSSR’s Training and Capacity Building (TCB) programme and is offered free of cost, with travel and daily allowances reimbursed as per eligibility.

The course is being organized by IPE’s Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CDSAI), under the academic leadership of Prof. S Sreenivasa Murthy, Director of IPE and Vice-Chairman of AIMS Telangana Chapter. Dr. Shaheen, Associate Professor of Information Technology & Analytics, serves as the Course Director, while Dr. Sagyan Sagarika Mohanty, Assistant Professor of Marketing, is the Co-Director.

Participants will undergo hands-on training in Python, R, Tableau, and Power BI, alongside modules on Natural Language Processing (NLP), supervised and unsupervised learning, and ethical frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.

The curriculum also includes field visits to policy labs like T-Hub and NIRDPR, mentorship for research proposal refinement, and guidance on publishing in Scopus and ABDC-indexed journals.

Speaking about the program, Dr. Shaheen emphasized the need for social scientists to evolve beyond traditional methods and embrace computational tools for data-driven insights.

“This course bridges the gap between conventional research and emerging technologies, empowering scholars to produce impactful, ethical, and future-ready research,” she said.

Seats for the course are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The last date for nominations is September 15, 2025. With its unique blend of technical training, ethical grounding, and publication support, the RMC at IPE intends to take a significant step to empower scholars in the process of modernizing social science research in India.

Interested candidates can contact: Dr Shaheen, Programme Director, at [email protected] or on mobile number 9866666620.