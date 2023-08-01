AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India, have come together in a momentous partnership to enhance educational opportunities for students in India. On July 29, 2023, the two esteemed organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the common goal of providing a wide array of training programs, industry recognized certifications, workshops, internships, next generation of Data Centres for hosting Digital Infrastructure Platforms to students and staff across technical educational institutions in the country. The collaboration aims to bridge the digital skills gap for employability and equip students with the relevant knowledge, expertise and experience to thrive in the new era of innovations and inventions.

AICTE will leverage its existing platforms to offer higher technical educational institutions and their students to access the dedicated CTE proprietary Digital Infrastructure Platforms which consists of the latest Software products and Knowledge based learning Management system with a variety of hybrid training programs. These programs include extensive libraries of interactive video-based curriculums developed by industry experts and leading academic professors on Cyber Security, Computer Science and Software Engineering courses along with hand-on virtual labs, workbooks and webinars. In addition to its proprietary Digital Infrastructure Platforms, CTE offers instructor-led training courses, workshops, seminars, virtual internship, reskilling and upskilling programs for faculty staff members.

The CTE’s Digital Infrastructure Platform will be made available to approximately nine thousand (9000) higher technical educational institutions with over three million students throughout India.

K A Alagarsamy, Director of Consortium for Technical Education, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with All India Council for Technical Education. We are very committed to helping students achieve their full potential and become successful professionals in the technology industry. This is a significant step towards increasing access to digital infrastructure and providing job opportunities to young talent by equipping them with the essential skills required for the technology sector. Through this partnership, we aim to build a strong technology ecosystem in India as we believe that technology drives progress for the country and its people."

Sairaman Srinivasan, Chief Strategy Officer of Consortium for Technical Education, stated “The MoU signing between CTE and AICTE reinforces our commitment to drive excellence in technical education. This strategic partnership will pave the way for an enriched learning experience, empowering students with the skills they need to excel in the dynamic world of technology.”

Dr Buddha Chandrashekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer of All India Council for Technical Education, stated, "We are excited to partner with Consortium for Technical Education to enhance the educational landscape for students pursuing technical courses. AICTE remains steadfast in its commitment to bolstering the quality of technical education and providing students with industry-relevant experiences. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower the youth with the tools they need to thrive in a technology-driven world and contribute meaningfully to India's socio-economic growth."

A Steering Committee headed by Member Secretary of AICTE comprise of senior management officials from both CTE and AICTE is to be formed to support the effective implementation and periodic review of the program. AICTE will provide comprehensive technical support, including customization, management, maintenance, upgrades, and other necessary modifications to ensure the smooth functioning of their platform.

This MoU is a remarkable stride towards bestowing the student community with valuable skills, knowledge, and opportunities, thus contributing to the nation's growth in the technology domain. Both CTE and AICTE envision a robust technology ecosystem and are committed to nurturing talent and fostering innovation in India's technical education landscape for prosperity of the nation.