Valentine’s Day 2026: Instagram and Edits Unveil Limited-Edition Features

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Instagram and Edits are rolling out a suite of limited-edition creative features to help you express yourself, and connect with your loved ones in unique ways. These updates—ranging from new fonts, text effects, and love-themed sticker frames to custom mention stickers—make it easier than ever to personalize your Stories, Reels, and DMs.

Whether you’re sharing a romantic moment, celebrating friendships, or simply spreading love, these Valentine’s Day-themed features add a festive and playful flair, so you can make your conversations and content more engaging and memorable.

On Edits, the addition of themed fonts, sound effects, and dramatic speed controls empowers creators to craft reels that capture the spirit of the season. Altogether, these features foster connection and creativity, helping everyone share their feelings and celebrate love in ways that feel authentic and fun.











