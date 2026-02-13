Valentine’s Day 2026: Instagram and Edits Unveil Limited-Edition Features
Instagram and Edits launch limited-edition Valentine’s Day 2026 features to boost creativity and connection. New fonts, love-themed stickers, DM chat themes, and secret Story phrases add festive flair. Exclusive features run on Instagram from Feb 12–16, while Edits tools remain available beyond Valentine’s Day.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Instagram and Edits are rolling out a suite of limited-edition creative features to help you express yourself, and connect with your loved ones in unique ways. These updates—ranging from new fonts, text effects, and love-themed sticker frames to custom mention stickers—make it easier than ever to personalize your Stories, Reels, and DMs.
Whether you’re sharing a romantic moment, celebrating friendships, or simply spreading love, these Valentine’s Day-themed features add a festive and playful flair, so you can make your conversations and content more engaging and memorable.
On Edits, the addition of themed fonts, sound effects, and dramatic speed controls empowers creators to craft reels that capture the spirit of the season. Altogether, these features foster connection and creativity, helping everyone share their feelings and celebrate love in ways that feel authentic and fun.
New features on Instagram:
● New Fonts & Text Effects: Add custom Valentine’s Day text elements and animations to your Stories and Reels to make them more expressive.
● Photo Sticker Frames: Frame your selfies and moments with love-themed photo stickers in Stories.
● Story Comments Secret Phrases: Try commenting with specific words to unlock special themes and animations.
● Custom Story Mentions: Tag your S.O. or galentine using the custom mention sticker in Stories.
● Notes Hint Text & Themes: Update your Notes with Valentine’s-themed text and discover secret phrases and themes to make them fun and interactive.
● DM Chat Theme: Switch your chats to the Valentine’s Day theme in dark or light mode for a festive touch.
New features on Edits:
● Valentine’s Day Fonts: Enjoy new fonts and text presets perfect for any Valentine’s Day reel.
● Valentine’s Day Sound Effects: Make your videos stand out with Harp Music, Heartbeat sounds, and more!
● Speed to 100x: Speed up your Reels up to 100x for dramatic or fun effects.
While on Instagram, these features are available from February 12th to the 16th, they will remain available on Edits now onwards.