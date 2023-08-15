Live
Musk's X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
'Be warned India': Congress on Bibek Debroy's article
Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
"Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
Actress Tejaswi Madiwada, Umesh Madhyan inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at HICC-Novotel
Alert for aspirants preparing for Group-3 exams
From Wednesday till the evening of August 21, candidates can correct the mistakes in their applications
Hyderabad: An alert for the candidates who are preparing for the Telangana Group-3 exams. TSPSC has provided an edit facility to correct errors and mistakes in the candidates' details in the applications for Group-3 posts. From Wednesday till the evening of August 21, candidates can correct the mistakes in their applications.
On the other hand, Veterinary Assistant-A, B computer-based exam key and answer sheets of the candidates have been made available on the TSPSC website in Animal Husbandry Department. Officials said that these will be available till 5 pm on September 13.
