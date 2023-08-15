  • Menu
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Alert for aspirants preparing for Group-3 exams

Highlights

From Wednesday till the evening of August 21, candidates can correct the mistakes in their applications

Hyderabad: An alert for the candidates who are preparing for the Telangana Group-3 exams. TSPSC has provided an edit facility to correct errors and mistakes in the candidates' details in the applications for Group-3 posts. From Wednesday till the evening of August 21, candidates can correct the mistakes in their applications.

On the other hand, Veterinary Assistant-A, B computer-based exam key and answer sheets of the candidates have been made available on the TSPSC website in Animal Husbandry Department. Officials said that these will be available till 5 pm on September 13.

