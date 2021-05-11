Andhra Pradesh: Mangalagiri AIIMS invites applications for 119 vacancies in various depts

Top
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri has invited applications for the recruitment of 119 faculty posts, which include 29 professor posts, 18 Additional professors, 27 associate professors and 24 assistant professors respectively

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has invited applications for the recruitment of 119 faculty posts, which include 29 professor posts, 18 Additional professors, 27 associate professors and 24 assistant professors respectively.

The interested candidates can apply online by May 16 and the hard copies with relevant documents should be sent to Mangalagiri AIIMS on or before May 30.

The payment of fees for the application is stipulated as Rs.3000 for UR/EWS/OBC and Rs. 2500 for SC abd ST. While PwBD candidates are exempted from fee.

The candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS Mangalagiri to know the full details of recruitment notification.

Here is the website https://www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Faculty-recruitment-Corrigendum-cum-Addendum-dtd-03.05.2021.pdf

