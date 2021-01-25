AP EAMCET 2020: Phase 2 Counselling Seat Allotment List to Release Today on apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2020: Phase 2 seat allotment list to be announced today, January 25, 2021. This list will be published for the candidates waiting to take admission in B.E, B.Tech and Pharmacy Courses. Candidates who selected the option in phase 2 counselling need to check the list on apeamcet.nic.in. Today after 6:00 pm the seat allotment list will be published on the website.

For the latest updates candidates must check this page and the official website apeamcet.nic.in regularly. The allotments will be done based on merit, category, sex, Local area, special reservation category etc.

Soon after the AP EAMCET 2020 Seat Allotment list for Phase 2 counselling is released, candidates must promptly check their selection status and complete the requirements to confirm their seats.

AP EAMCET 2020: Phase 2 Counselling Seat Allotment List

1. Visit the AP EAMCET official website apeamcet.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the AP EAMCET 2020 Phase 2 seat allotment list.

3. It will direct you to a new window, where you need to enter your login credentials.

4. After you submit the AP EAMCET login credentials, you can check the list in PDF form.

5. You need to download the seat allotment list and keep it for future reference.

For further details, candidates can refer AP EAMCET 2020 Phase 2 counselling notification.

Helpline Numbers and email ID

Helpline numbers for AP EAMCET 2020 are 8106876345,8106575234,7995865456,7995681678.

Candidates can contact AP EAMCET 2020 helpline numbers to understand the process and clarify doubts or queries. The email ID is convenerapeamcet2020@gmail.com.

Please be aware that the AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment list for phase 2 counselling will be released in PDF format. Candidates can download it, and for any further information, candidates should visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test. As of now, the website is under preparation for the allotment process.