AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link

Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2023 Results will be released today i.e June 14 (Wednesday) at 10.30 am. These results will be released by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana in Vijayawada.



The candidates are advised to check the results on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . after the declaration of results. It is known that exams were conducted for engineering stream from May 15 to 19 and agriculture/pharmacy sections on May 22 and 23.

The EAPCET 2023 key and response sheets are released after the exam.