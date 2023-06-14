Live
- Rohit Sharma likely to lead team vs Windies but not certain to remain Test captain after tour
- Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
- Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Expected price, design and specifications
- Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken
- TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi
- AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
- Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued
- CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
- Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday
- Lokesh concludes padayatra in YSR district
AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2023 Results will be released today i.e June 14 (Wednesday) at 10.30 am.
Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2023 Results will be released today i.e June 14 (Wednesday) at 10.30 am. These results will be released by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana in Vijayawada.
The candidates are advised to check the results on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. after the declaration of results. It is known that exams were conducted for engineering stream from May 15 to 19 and agriculture/pharmacy sections on May 22 and 23.
The EAPCET 2023 key and response sheets are released after the exam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS