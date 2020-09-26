AP ICET 2020 results released @sche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET 2020 results: The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2020 results have been released. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check the results at the official site of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the results of the AP ICET 2020 which was conducted on September 10 and 11 in two sessions. The preliminary key for the exam was released on September 14.



Speaking after the declaration of results, the minister said that nearly 40,000 candidates have cleared the exam. He also said that the students who did not attend the exam for testing positive for coronavirus will appear for the test on October 7. Six students failed to attend AP ICET as they were tested corona positive.



How to check AP ICET results 2020?



Log on to the official site -- sche.ap.gov.in



Select on AP ICET 2020

Click on results

Enter registration number and ICET hall ticket number

Check the results displayed on the screen

Download the results and take a print out for future reference

AP ICET is conducted for the candidates seeking admission into the first year of MBA/MCA course and second year lateral into MCA course for the academic year 2020-21. The exam is conducted by the Sri Venkateshwara University (SVU) on the behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).