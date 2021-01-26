AP Inter second-year 2021 exam fee last date Feb 11

Guntur: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary V Rama Krishna informed on Monday that the regular students appearing for Intermediate second-year examinations should have to pay fee by February 11 for the examinations to be held in March this year.

He made it clear that there will be no further extension of the last date for payment of the fee. He said second-year students who passed all the first year subjects may appear for improvement by paying a fee of Rs 490. Candidates can pay the fees directly on BIE website bie.ap.gov.in. For details students may contact their colleges or BIE office in Vijayawada.