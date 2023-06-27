AP RGUKT receives 38,100 applications for admission into IIIT

AP RGUKT Convenor professor SSSV Gopalaraju said that 38,100 applications have been received for PUC first-year admissions in Nuzividu, Idupulapaya, Ongole, and Srikakulam IIITs under Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology in the state.



He stated that the process of receiving applications ended on Monday and said that there are 1000 seats in each IIIT and an additional 100 seats under the EWS quota, totaling 1100 seats.

The convenor said that the list of selected candidates will be announced on July 13. Meanwhile, it is known that candidates have been selected by conducting an entrance exam for the past three years due to the outbreak of Corona, however, the selection will be conducted based on the marks obtained by the students in 10th class examinations.