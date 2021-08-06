Top
AP SSC 2021 results today

x

Highlights

AP SSC results 2021: SSC public exam results will be announced at 5 pm on Thursday.

The results will be released school-wise along with subject-wise performance of students, according to Minister for Education A Suresh.

Students can check their results from the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in and the headmasters of the schools can download memorandum of subject-wise performance using their school login, according to a release from the Director of Examinations.

