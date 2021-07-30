Applications invited for 65 posts in ASRB

Hyderabad: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), Union Ministry of Agriculture, has invited applications from candidates for the posts of administrative officers (44) and finance and accounts officers (21).

The qualifications required for AO posts are: graduation in relevant subject with minimum 55 per cent marks and computer knowledge; for finance and accounts officers: graduation or equivalent with minimum 55 per cent marks and computer knowledge.

Age limit for both posts is between 21-30 years, as on August 23. The selection will be based on preliminary examination, descriptive examination, and interview.

August 23 is the last date for sending applications online. The preliminary test will be conducted on October 10. For details candidates may refer to website:https://www.asrb.org.in.