APPSC releases Group-I results

Amaravati: The AP Public Service Commission released Group-I results on Wednesday. The APPSC released the list of candidates provisionally qualified for oral test (interview) for Group-I service recruitment of notification No: 27/2018 on the basis of written main examination held from December 14 to 20, 2020. The qualified candidates list is hosted on the website of the Commission www.psc.ap.gov.in.

The verification of original certificates followed by oral test will be held at the office of APPSC, MG Road, Vijayawada. In view of the existing Covid pandemic it is tentatively decided to hold interviews from June 14 onwards.

However, the exact schedule and dates of oral test will be placed on the APPSC website at a later date. Individual call letters will be sent to candidates, according to the APPSC secretary.

Those candidates who are claiming sports quota vacancies should upload the relevant form-1 certificate relating to Group-I services within 48 hours, so that the same can be forwarded to SAAP for verification of their sports certificate, the APPSC secretary said.