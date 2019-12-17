APPSC Updates: Commission releases previous competitive examinations question papers

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), has unveiled the previous competitive exams question papers held by the board. As many as 54 questions paper pertaining o various exams in the state were uploaded in the official website of the commission in PDF format on Monday.

Junior Lecturer Degree College Lecturer examination question papers related to AP Intermediate examination can be accessed from the website. The 2011 group 1 mains, 2016 Group 2 exam paper along with Panchayat secretary examination question papers are ready to download.

Apart from the above-mentioned papers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Architectural Draftsman, Deputy Surveyors, Civil Assistant Surgeon, Fisheries Development Officer, Inspector of Factories, Town planning Assistant, Tech Assistant Geophysics, Technical Assistant Geophysics, Royal Assistant Geophysics question papers were also uploaded.

The question papers are uploaded for the candidate's convenience for the preparations for the upcoming examinations to be held after January. It is worth noted that the AP government is likely to issue notifications from January to various posts in the state.

Here is the link to download the question papers