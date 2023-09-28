Assam makes digital attendance of students & teachers mandatory in govt schools

Guwahati: The Assam Education Department has decided to record the digital attendance of students and teachers in all government schools across the state on a dedicated application, an official said.

The state education department has prepared a mobile application named 'Shiksha Setu' to record the digital attendance of students and teachers in schools.

Beginning October 1, the teachers have to record their attendance in the 'Shiksha Setu' app.

An official notification mentioned: "Department of school education has introduced daily attendance tracking in schools through the 'Shiksha Setu' App. As per the direction of Education Minister, the daily attendance of teachers and students through the 'Shiksha Setu' App should be mandatory from 1st October, 2023."

The notification also mentioned that a total of 2,10,512 teachers have completed the one-time registration out of 2,36,377, while for students, a total of 42,79,039 out of 49,36,509 have completed the process till September 21.

Earlier, the Assam government has distributed at least 52,000 tablets to each government school for the smooth functioning of the mobile application.