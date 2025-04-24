Attendance exemption fee payment date for Inter exam announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday announced fee payment due dates for private candidates seeking a grant of exemption from attendance to appear for the intermediate public advanced humanities with arts/humanities combinations in May or June.

TGBIE released the supplementary exam timetable and exams will be conducted from May 22 to 29 and practical exam will be on June 3.

According to TGBIE officials, the provision of granting of exemption from attendance (without college study) to the science candidates was dispensed with from IPE September 1997.

The prescribed fee is Rs 500 for granting of exemption. The fee once paid will not be refunded or adjusted in case the candidates found are ineligible to appear for IPASE May/June 2025 and last date of payment is on April 28.

The incomplete applications and applications received without enclosing original qualifying examination certificate(s), Transfer Certificate and Migration Certificate together with Eligibility Certificate in respect of candidates who have passed the qualifying examination other than S.S.C., of Telangana State will be rejected summarily without any further correspondence. the online Exemption application.

All private candidates who are granted exemption from attendance and who intend to appear for 1st or 2ndyear in IPE for the first time will have to answer the papers as per the syllabus prescribed for the Regular students. The candidates are directed to apply for attendance exemption online by visiting the website table.cgg.gov.in and they shall upload the scanned copy of the originals, said a senior officer, TGBIE.