AUCET and AUEET 2020 web counselling, certificate verification

Visakhapatnam: Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, announced the schedule for certificate verification and counselling for the AUCET and AUEET – 2020 for admission into PG courses in Science, Arts and Commerce.

Registration for online certificate verification and web counselling will commence from October 27, while the offline certificate verification for candidates under CAP category alone will be held at the office of the Directorate of Admissions on October 28.

The online classes for the first semester will commence from November 18.

For details of the colleges and courses offered, log on to www.audoa.in.