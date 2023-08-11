Bengaluru Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will organise Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024.

The examination is conducted by IISc and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects of engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities.

Candidates who qualify GATE can seek admission to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, and humanities; and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of engineering, science, and humanities, with possible financial assistance in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies.

GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE scores for recruitment. Several other reputed organisations are also likely to use GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE 2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), with 30 test papers that will be in the English language. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

GATE 2024 also features a new test paper on ‘Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’, which caters to the needs of aspirants who wish to pursue higher education in these cutting-edge areas.

The application portal is expected to open in the last week of August 2023. The examination will be conducted on the 3rd, 4th, 10th, and 11th of February 2024. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days.