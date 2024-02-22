Live
Just In
BITS Pilani launches WILP
Hyderabad: The Work Integrated Learning Programme (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani on Wednesday launched three PG Diploma programme in electric vehicles, smart mobility, and automotive cyber security.
According to officials, the programme designed and developed by BITS Pilani WILP in collaboration with major automotive companies can be pursued without any career break. Besides work-focused experiences forming an active part of the curriculum of these programmes, the pedagogy also enables the integration of theory with relevant practice, which is especially crucial in the automotive industry.
Besides equipping engineers with conceptual knowledge in their respective areas, the three new post-graduate diploma programmes also offer opportunities for experiencing real-world scenarios through remote and virtual labs. The last date for applications for admissions is
March 18. For more details, candidates can avail information on the official website https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/, said a senior officer.