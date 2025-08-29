BRABU UG 3rd Semester Result 2025 | Check BA, BSc, BCom Results Online

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has released the 3rd Semester exam results for the 2023-27 batch. Exams were in April 2025, and results came out on August 28, 2025.

How to Check Your Result:

Visit: brabu.net/ug_result.php Select Session: 2023–27 and Semester III Enter your roll number Click ‘Submit’ Save or print your result

If There Are Mistakes:

Contact the BRABU exam office immediately

Keep your admit card and mark sheet handy

What Next?