BRABU UG 3rd Semester Result 2025 | Check BA, BSc, BCom Results Online

Highlights

Check your BRABU UG 3rd Semester Result 2025 for the 2023-27 batch online. Get your BA, BSc, BCom results now. Step-by-step guide to download your scorecard.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has released the 3rd Semester exam results for the 2023-27 batch. Exams were in April 2025, and results came out on August 28, 2025.

How to Check Your Result:

  1. Visit: brabu.net/ug_result.php
  2. Select Session: 2023–27 and Semester III
  3. Enter your roll number
  4. Click ‘Submit’
  5. Save or print your result

If There Are Mistakes:

  • Contact the BRABU exam office immediately
  • Keep your admit card and mark sheet handy

What Next?

  • Start preparing for the 4th Semester exams
  • Use your result to see which subjects need more attention
  • Keep checking the BRABU website for updates
sidekick