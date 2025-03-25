BSEB 12th Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link to Check Scores Online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Bihar Board 12th result 2025 today at 1:15 PM. The announcement was made during a press conference in Patna by Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

Following the announcement, the BSEB Inter Result 2025 has been made available online at interresult2025.com http://www.interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com http://www.interbiharboard.com. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results using their roll number and roll code.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Exam Overview

- Exam Dates: February 1 to February 15, 2025

- Total Students Appeared: 12.92 lakh

- Overall Pass Percentage: 86.50 per cent

- First Division Holders: 5,08,540

- Second Division Holders: 5,07,002

- Third Division Holders: 91,788

How to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Online

1. Visit interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.

2. Click on ‘BSEB Intermediate Result 2025’.

3. Enter roll number and roll code.

4. Click on ‘Submit’ to view the result.

5. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Alternative Methods to Access BSEB 12th Result 2025

- SMS Service: Send an SMS with your roll number and roll code to 56263.

- DigiLocker: Results can also be accessed through the DigiLocker app.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Stream-Wise Performance

- Science Pass Percentage: 89.50 per cent

- Commerce Pass Percentage: 94.77 per cent

- Arts Pass Percentage: 82.75 per cent

Top Performers in BSEB 12th Result 2025

Science Stream Toppers

1. Priya Jaiswal – 484 marks (96.8 per cent)

2. Akash Kumar – 480 marks (96 per cent)

3. Ravi Kumar – 478 marks (95.6 per cent)

Commerce Stream Toppers

1. Raushani Kumari – 475 marks (95 per cent)

2. Antra Khushi – 473 marks (94.6 per cent)

3. Shrishti Kumari – 471 marks (94.2 per cent)

Arts Stream Toppers

1. Ankita Kumari – 473 marks (94.6 per cent)

2. Shakib Shah – 473 marks (94.6 per cent)

3. Anushka Kumari – 471 marks (94.2 per cent)

Gender-Wise Performance

- Girls’ Pass Percentage: 87.67 per cent (5,59,097 out of 6,37,797)

- Boys’ Pass Percentage: 85.34 per cent (5,48,233 out of 6,42,414)

Students unsatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation between April 1 and April 8, 2025. Those who fail in one or more subjects can appear for the BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Exam 2025, scheduled for May. The results will be announced by May 31, 2025.

For real-time updates and direct result links, visit interresult2025.com http://www.interresult2025.com.