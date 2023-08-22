Canadian delegation visits EFLU

Hyderabad: A delegation of Western University, Ontario, Canada, visited the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus on Tuesday.



The three-member team led by the Western University President and Vice Chancellor Dr. Alan Shephard held a detailed interaction with the EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar and other academic and administrative Deans on exploring academic and research collaborations between the two universities.

The Canadian delegation was keen to explore collaborative research, joint publications and student and faculty exchange programmes with the EFL University.

The student exchange under the Summer School, promoting integration of humanities with STEM subjects, as envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020, focused research on endangered and indigenous languages were some of the areas in which Western University delegation showed keen interest to collaborate with the EFLU.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Suresh Kumar emphasised on the importance of internationalization of research, global outreach, thinking out-of-the-box approach, and introduction of Co-Op initiatives for the benefit of the students.

The Western University President and Vice Chancellor, while appreciating the Research Acceleration Centre and Innovation (RACI) initiative by the EFLU, stressed on exploring the collaborative research between the two universities to globally disseminate research.

Dr. Alan Shephard was accompanied by Dr. Lily Cho, Vice-Provost and Vice President and Dr Ken Coley, Dean of Engineering.

The visit was coordinated by the Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute (SICI), New Delhi, and Anju Tanuja of SICI joined online in the interaction.