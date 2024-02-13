Canadian International School students outshines at ‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards’

The prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards celebrated the outstanding achievements of four exceptional students from Canadian International School, Bangalore, during a ceremony in Mumbai. These awards, bestowed by Cambridge Assessment International Education, recognize learners who excel in their Cambridge examinations, making them globally recognized symbols of academic excellence.

Ananya, Anusha, Max, and Nivriti demonstrated academic prowess, each achieving top honors in their respective categories. Their exceptional achievements in various subjects not only solidify their positions as the Top in India but also highlight their remarkable talent and dedication. These students have not only showcased academic excellence within CIS but have also left a lasting impression on the national stage, setting high standards for their peers.

Ananya received recognition as the Top in all of India for Foreign Language Spanish and First Language English. Anusha achieved Top in all of India for Foreign Language Spanish and Co-ordinated Science (Double Award).

Max earned the title of Top in all of India for Foreign Language French, while Nivriti secured the top spot in India for Drama. Nivriti's mother expressed pride in her daughter's journey, highlighting CIS's role in nurturing her passion for drama. Similarly, the parents of Anusha and Ananya expressed gratitude for the school's ethos, culture, and teachers' support, which contributed to their daughters' success.

Shweta Sastri, Managing Director of Canadian International School, lauded the students' achievements, emphasizing the school's commitment to providing a world-class education that empowers students to reach their full potential.

Dr. Ted Mockrish, Head of School, congratulated Ananya, Anusha, Max, and Nivriti for their outstanding achievements, highlighting their individual efforts and the school's dedication to nurturing and challenging students to excel in all aspects of their education. The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards stand as a testament to the students' hard work and the school's commitment to academic excellence.