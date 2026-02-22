CBSC English Exam Paper Analysis

The CBSE English (184) examination conducted on 21 February 2026 proved to be a smooth and well-structured assessment for students. The three-hour paper, carrying 80 marks and offering internal choices, maintained a thoughtful balance of competency-based, moderate, and inter-textual questions. Analysis by Pratima Jha, PGT English, Silverline Prestige School.

With the exception of Questions 4, 7, and 8, the paper remained consistent across all three sets. Students found the question paper accessible and student-friendly, while the moderately challenging MCQs ensured a fair and comprehensive evaluation of their understanding.

The overall standard of the examination was commendable, as it effectively tested students’ comprehension skills and their ability to apply concepts critically. Most students were able to complete the paper within the allotted time and expressed satisfaction with its structure and level of difficulty.

All three sets were carefully designed, easy to navigate, and aligned well with the expected examination standards.