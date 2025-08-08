CBSE 75% Attendance Rule for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025-26

CBSE says all students must attend school at least 75% of the time to write the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025-26.

This rule is very important. Students and schools must follow it.

Important Points:

Schools will tell students and parents about this rule at the start of the year.

If a student is sick or has an emergency, they must give a written note and proof like a doctor’s certificate.

Schools will keep daily attendance records. CBSE can check these records anytime.

If a student misses many days, the school will tell their parents.

If attendance records are wrong or fake, the student can be stopped from writing exams, and the school can be punished.

When Can Attendance Be Allowed Even If Below 75%?