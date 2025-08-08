Live
CBSE 75% Attendance Rule for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025-26
Highlights
CBSE requires students to have minimum 75% attendance to appear in Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025-26. Learn about attendance rules, exceptions, and how schools monitor attendance.
CBSE says all students must attend school at least 75% of the time to write the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025-26.
This rule is very important. Students and schools must follow it.
Important Points:
- Schools will tell students and parents about this rule at the start of the year.
- If a student is sick or has an emergency, they must give a written note and proof like a doctor’s certificate.
- Schools will keep daily attendance records. CBSE can check these records anytime.
- If a student misses many days, the school will tell their parents.
- If attendance records are wrong or fake, the student can be stopped from writing exams, and the school can be punished.
When Can Attendance Be Allowed Even If Below 75%?
- If the student was very sick for a long time, had a family emergency, or played official sports.
- The student must give papers and a written application.
- The school must send these papers to CBSE by January 7.
- Late or incomplete papers will not be accepted.
