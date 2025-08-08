  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

CBSE 75% Attendance Rule for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025-26

CBSE 75% Attendance Rule for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025-26
x

CBSE 75% Attendance Rule for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025-26

Highlights

CBSE requires students to have minimum 75% attendance to appear in Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025-26. Learn about attendance rules, exceptions, and how schools monitor attendance.

CBSE says all students must attend school at least 75% of the time to write the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025-26.

This rule is very important. Students and schools must follow it.

Important Points:

  • Schools will tell students and parents about this rule at the start of the year.
  • If a student is sick or has an emergency, they must give a written note and proof like a doctor’s certificate.
  • Schools will keep daily attendance records. CBSE can check these records anytime.
  • If a student misses many days, the school will tell their parents.
  • If attendance records are wrong or fake, the student can be stopped from writing exams, and the school can be punished.

When Can Attendance Be Allowed Even If Below 75%?

  • If the student was very sick for a long time, had a family emergency, or played official sports.
  • The student must give papers and a written application.
  • The school must send these papers to CBSE by January 7.
  • Late or incomplete papers will not be accepted.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick