CBSE announces Class 10 compartment results; Find the direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 Compartment results. The pass percentage is 56.55 percent. This year 1,46,604 students appeared for the exam, out of which 82,903 students have cleared the exam. Students will be able to check their results on official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in. A direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam results has been provided.

Steps to check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020

1. Go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says 'CBSE 10th Class Compartmental Results'

3. Fill in your credentials, verify and submit the details

4. CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 will get displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference