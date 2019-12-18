CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10th and 12th Time Table Released; Check Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam 2020 time table on December 17, 2019, on Board's official portal.

The CBSE Board Exams 2020 will start from February 15, 2020. The students can check their exam dates from the CBSE Board exam date sheet 2020 given below or visit the official website and download the date sheet for the board examinations 2020.

As per the notification, the exams for Class 10th main subjects will be held from February 26 to March 18 and the Class 12th examinations will be held from February 22 to March 30, 2020.

Students can check the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 below for 10th and 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce streams:

CBSE CLASS 10TH EXAM TIME TABLE 2020





Date Subject Wednesday, February 26 101 English Comm. 184 English LNG & LIT Saturday, February 29 002 Hindi Course A 085 Hindi Course B Wednesday, March 4 086 Science-Theory 090 Science W/O Practical Thursday, March 12 041 Mathematics Standard 241 Mathematics Basic Wednesday, March 18 087 Social Science

CBSE CLASS 12TH EXAM TIME TABLE 2020



CBSE Class 12th Arts Exam Time Table 2020





Date Subject Saturday, February 22 037 Psychology Thursday, February 27 001 English Elective-N 101 English Elective-C 301 English Core Tuesday, March 3 027 History Friday, March 6 028 Political Science Monday, March 23 029 Geography Thursday, March 26 064 Home Science Monday, March 30 039 Sociology

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam Time Table 2020







Date Subject Thursday, February 27 001 English Elective-N 101 English Elective-C 301 English Core Thursday, March 5 055 Accountancy Friday, March 13 044 Economics Tuesday, March 17 041 Mathematics 840 Applied Mathematics Saturday, March 21 083 Computer Science 283 Computer Science 802 Information Technology Tuesday, March 24 054 Business Studies 833 Business Administration





CBSE Class 12 Science Exam Time Table 2020





Date Subject Thursday, February 27 001 English Electi-N 101 English Elective-C 301 English Core Monday, March 2 625 Applied Physics 042 Physics Saturday, March 7 043 Chemistry Saturday, March 14 044 Biology Tuesday, March 17 041 Mathematics 840 Applied Mathematics



