CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10th and 12th Time Table Released; Check Here

Highlights

(CBSE) released the Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam 2020 time table on December 17, 2019, on Board's official portal

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam 2020 time table on December 17, 2019, on Board's official portal.

The CBSE Board Exams 2020 will start from February 15, 2020. The students can check their exam dates from the CBSE Board exam date sheet 2020 given below or visit the official website and download the date sheet for the board examinations 2020.

As per the notification, the exams for Class 10th main subjects will be held from February 26 to March 18 and the Class 12th examinations will be held from February 22 to March 30, 2020.

Students can check the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 below for 10th and 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce streams:

CBSE CLASS 10TH EXAM TIME TABLE 2020


Date Subject
Wednesday, February 26 101 English Comm.
184 English LNG & LIT
Saturday, February 29 002 Hindi Course A
085 Hindi Course B
Wednesday, March 4 086 Science-Theory
090 Science W/O Practical
Thursday, March 12 041 Mathematics Standard
241 Mathematics Basic
Wednesday, March 18 087 Social Science

CBSE CLASS 12TH EXAM TIME TABLE 2020

CBSE Class 12th Arts Exam Time Table 2020


Date Subject
Saturday, February 22 037 Psychology
Thursday, February 27 001 English Elective-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core
Tuesday, March 3 027 History
Friday, March 6 028 Political Science
Monday, March 23 029 Geography
Thursday, March 26 064 Home Science
Monday, March 30 039 Sociology

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam Time Table 2020


Date Subject
Thursday, February 27 001 English Elective-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core
Thursday, March 5 055 Accountancy
Friday, March 13 044 Economics
Tuesday, March 17 041 Mathematics
840 Applied Mathematics
Saturday, March 21 083 Computer Science
283 Computer Science
802 Information Technology
Tuesday, March 24 054 Business Studies
833 Business Administration


CBSE Class 12 Science Exam Time Table 2020


Date Subject
Thursday, February 27 001 English Electi-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core
Monday, March 2 625 Applied Physics
042 Physics
Saturday, March 7 043 Chemistry
Saturday, March 14 044 Biology
Tuesday, March 17 041 Mathematics
840 Applied Mathematics


Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
