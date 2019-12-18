CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10th and 12th Time Table Released; Check Here
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam 2020 time table on December 17, 2019, on Board's official portal.
The CBSE Board Exams 2020 will start from February 15, 2020. The students can check their exam dates from the CBSE Board exam date sheet 2020 given below or visit the official website and download the date sheet for the board examinations 2020.
As per the notification, the exams for Class 10th main subjects will be held from February 26 to March 18 and the Class 12th examinations will be held from February 22 to March 30, 2020.
Students can check the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 below for 10th and 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce streams:
CBSE CLASS 10TH EXAM TIME TABLE 2020
|Date
|Subject
|Wednesday, February 26
|101 English Comm.
|184 English LNG & LIT
|Saturday, February 29
|002 Hindi Course A
|085 Hindi Course B
|Wednesday, March 4
|086 Science-Theory
|090 Science W/O Practical
|Thursday, March 12
|041 Mathematics Standard
|241 Mathematics Basic
|Wednesday, March 18
|087 Social Science
CBSE CLASS 12TH EXAM TIME TABLE 2020
CBSE Class 12th Arts Exam Time Table 2020
|Date
|Subject
|Saturday, February 22
|037 Psychology
|Thursday, February 27
|001 English Elective-N
|101 English Elective-C
|301 English Core
|Tuesday, March 3
|027 History
|Friday, March 6
|028 Political Science
|Monday, March 23
|029 Geography
|Thursday, March 26
|064 Home Science
|Monday, March 30
|039 Sociology
CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam Time Table 2020
|Date
|Subject
|Thursday, February 27
|001 English Elective-N
|101 English Elective-C
|301 English Core
|Thursday, March 5
|055 Accountancy
|Friday, March 13
|044 Economics
|Tuesday, March 17
|041 Mathematics
|840 Applied Mathematics
|Saturday, March 21
|083 Computer Science
|283 Computer Science
|802 Information Technology
|Tuesday, March 24
|054 Business Studies
|833 Business Administration
CBSE Class 12 Science Exam Time Table 2020
|Date
|Subject
|Thursday, February 27
|001 English Electi-N
|101 English Elective-C
|301 English Core
|Monday, March 2
|625 Applied Physics
|042 Physics
|Saturday, March 7
|043 Chemistry
|Saturday, March 14
|044 Biology
|Tuesday, March 17
|041 Mathematics
|840 Applied Mathematics