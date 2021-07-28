CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Results Expected Anytime This Week

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021: CBSE is expected to announce Class 10board results this week. The official website for CBSE 10th result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. The result notification will be released at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to declare CBSE Class 10 result 2021 on his social media pages. After the official announcement, students can visit the board website, click on the Class 10 result link and login to download their results. CBSE 10th result will also be available at digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, through SMS and IVRS.



Where to Check CBSE 10th Result 2021



Students can check CBSE Class 10 result 2021 on the following platforms:

♦ DigiLocker app and website

♦ UMANG app

♦ cbseresults.nic.in

♦ cbse.nic.in

♦ cbse.gov.in

♦ cbseacademic.nic.in

♦ results.gov.in

♦ IVRS

♦ SMS

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Website Design Changed



cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE's official website for Class 10 results has been changed ahead of result declaration. Students should be ready with their login details and keep visiting the official site for results.