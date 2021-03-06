CBSE revises classes 10 and 12 exams date sheet; No exam between May 13- 15

On Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a revised sheet with the board's exam date for some subjects, including math, business and physics, for classes 10 and 12.

As per the revised date sheet, no exams will take place between May 13-15. This has been done to ensure that the exams do not conflict with Eid-ul-Fitr, which may fall between these dates this year. Exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4 and conclude on June 10.

For class 10, the science test was postponed to May 21. Previously, it was scheduled for May 15. According to the latest date sheet, the math test, which was scheduled for May 21, will now take place on June 2.

For class 12, physics work will take place on June 8 instead of May 13. The math tests and the applied math test, previously scheduled for June 1, will now take place on May 31 for the 12th class science and commerce streams.

The board has revised the date for the art mainstream geography exam to June 2, and it will now take place on June 3.