CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: Class 10, 12 Expected Date and Other Details
The CBSE Board will post the 2021-22 CBSE Term 1 result online at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Find about the CBSE expected result date and the latest updates here.
Based on the latest updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the CBSE 2022 term 1 result for classes 10 and 12 in a few days. The CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be published online at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Previously, according to media reports, the CBSE official said that there is a possibility to announce the 2021-22 CBSE exam result this week for classes 10 and 12. Therefore, CBSE will not publish the class board exam results 10, 12 of term 1 as pass, fail or repeat essential this time. The final result of the CBSE board exam 2021-22 will be announced at the end of term 2.
How to check CBSE 2021-22 Class 10 and 12 results?
The CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in, in addition to the official website. Students can check their CBSE 2022 Term 1 result online by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the "CBSE Result 2022 Term 1" link.
Step 3: Enter the student registration number, date of birth, admission card ID and school number.
Step 4: Press the 'Submit' button.
Step 5: CBSE 2022 exam result will be displayed on the screen.