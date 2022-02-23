CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: Class 10, 12 Expected Date and Other Details

Based on the latest updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the CBSE 2022 term 1 result for classes 10 and 12 in a few days. The CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be published online at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Previously, according to media reports, the CBSE official said that there is a possibility to announce the 2021-22 CBSE exam result this week for classes 10 and 12. Therefore, CBSE will not publish the class board exam results 10, 12 of term 1 as pass, fail or repeat essential this time. The final result of the CBSE board exam 2021-22 will be announced at the end of term 2.

How to check CBSE 2021-22 Class 10 and 12 results?

The CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in, in addition to the official website. Students can check their CBSE 2022 Term 1 result online by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CBSE Result 2022 Term 1" link.

Step 3: Enter the student registration number, date of birth, admission card ID and school number.

Step 4: Press the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: CBSE 2022 exam result will be displayed on the screen.