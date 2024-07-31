Certificate verification for DEECET-2024 from Aug 1-6

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education announced on Tuesday that candidates who have secured a rank in DEECET-2024 for admission into the two-year D El Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) and D P S E (Diploma in Pre-School Education) programmes for the academic batch 2024–26 that the verification of certificates is scheduled to be held from August 1 to 6, and details will be available on the official website.

According to officials, candidates who have secured a rank in DEECET-2024 are informed that their certificate verification will take place according to the schedule available on the website [ https://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in ]. Eligible candidates seeking admission should attend the certificate verification at the designated government colleges from August 1 to 6.