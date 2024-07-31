Live
- 17 arrested, 46 kg ganja seized
- IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga Bharat Gaurav train Divya Dakshin Yatra to chug from Sec’bad
- Certificate verification for DEECET-2024 from Aug 1-6
- Telangana Govt to constitute sub-committee on ration cards
- Education dept fails to propagate Subhdin Bhojan
- Hyderabad: Pigeons damage 135-yr-old iconic Charminar clock
- Guntur: Basketball competitions launched
- Justice Lokur to head PPA probe commission
- Godavari flood level decreases
- Hyderabad: Ravaged by rains, RK Puram ROB yet to become a reality
Just In
Certificate verification for DEECET-2024 from Aug 1-6
Hyderabad: The Director of School Education announced on Tuesday that candidates who have secured a rank in DEECET-2024 for admission into the...
Hyderabad: The Director of School Education announced on Tuesday that candidates who have secured a rank in DEECET-2024 for admission into the two-year D El Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) and D P S E (Diploma in Pre-School Education) programmes for the academic batch 2024–26 that the verification of certificates is scheduled to be held from August 1 to 6, and details will be available on the official website.
According to officials, candidates who have secured a rank in DEECET-2024 are informed that their certificate verification will take place according to the schedule available on the website [https://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in]. Eligible candidates seeking admission should attend the certificate verification at the designated government colleges from August 1 to 6.