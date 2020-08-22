CET results finally out

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has finally ended its long wait of nearly 1.95 lakh candidates on Friday by announcing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results in 2020. The KEA has released the KCET 2020 results through the KEA's official portal cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

As per the results announced Varun Gowda AB from Mangaluru's Expert PU College and Rakshith M from Bengaluru's RV PU College obtained the first rank in the Bachelors of Science (Agriculture) and Engineering examinations respectively.

The examinations were conducted across 497 exam centres in Karnataka amid heavy scrutiny due to the COVID-19 crisis. In May, the KEA added 75 new exam centres for the CET examinations, and those who had COVID-19 symptoms were kept in separate rooms.

Announcing the results, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said to media that the counselling process will be held online this year considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The seat matrix ratio will also remain the same as it was last year. According to the reports from the Examination board, 45:30:25 ratios will be continued, the government's share will be 45 per cent, COMED-K and NRI/Management quota will share 30 and 25 per cent respectively.

In Bengaluru, 40,080 students applied for the examinations, of which, 33,571 students appeared for it. This accounted for 20% of the students who applied for the examinations. In Mysuru, 10,301 students applied and 9,325 students wrote the examinations.

The percentage of students who appeared for the Engineering examinations was highest in Udupi.

As many as 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses while over 1.29 lakh passed the veterinary sciences paper, and in AYUSH and pharma subjects as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam.

In engineering, as many as 1,53,470 students passed. A total of 80 students scored full marks 60 out of 60 in Biology, in Chemistry three students scored full marks, however, no one scored full marks in physics and maths.

Youths achieved with flying colours

The 2020 KCET was as same as previous years because the students were confused due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Most of the students and parents were scared that children cant concentrates on exams due to long lockdown. But Students of different education institution from Namma Bengaluru have come out with flying colours with several among them registering 100 per cent results in the KCET.

Rakshith M from Bengaluru's RV PU College obtained the first rank in the Engineering examinations and made his parents a pride. According to Rakshith M, the COVID-19 lockdown was the plus point for him to get revised more on his syllables. "Everyone was telling that lockdown was more effective for them to concentrate, but for me, it was plus point.

I use to spend more time on the studies which I did my revisions for countless times and during the free time I played cricket to make fresh mind. Now I really succeeded and my parents and my education institution are happy on my achievement. So in future, I will take up Computer since engineering."

Another Shubhan R from Chaitanya E-techno School, Bengaluru, who scored the second rank Engineering, says "I am happy that my parents are very proud. This lockdown helped me a lot by spending eight hours for studies every day. I am planning to take computer science."