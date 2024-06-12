Live
- IIT-K, AVPL International join hands to develop farmer-friendly drones
- Assam to provide monthly scholarship to girl students
- Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee announces ‘short hiatus’ from political activities
- Telangana TET-2024 results declared
- Weapons, ammunition caches seized in Afghanistan
- Vadodara couple duped of Rs 15 lakh in fake visa letter scam
- Real estate and construction stocks jump after announcement of 3 core houses under PMAY
- Logistics tech provider Pidge joins govt-run ONDC Network
- T20 World Cup: USA's Netravalkar recalls U-15 days with 'close friend' SKY
- Modi 3.0: Top industry chambers gear up for next phase of developmental journey
Just In
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released TG TET-2024 results on Wednesday.
2,86,381 candidates applied for TG - TET 2024.85,996 candidates appeared for Paper-1 exam. 57,725 candidates have been qualified. As many as...
2,86,381 candidates applied for TG - TET 2024.
85,996 candidates appeared for Paper-1 exam. 57,725 candidates have been qualified. As many as 1,50,491 candidates appeared for the Paper-2 exam.51,443 candidates are qualified.
67.13 per cent qualified in Paper-1. 34.18 per cent qualified in Paper-2
Results are available at https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in website.
Pass percentage in Paper -1 increased by 30.24 per cent when compared to 2023.
Pass percentage in Paper -2 increased by 18.88 per cent as compared to 2023.
The Election Commission has not accepted the government decision to reduce the TET application fee due to the enforcement of election code at the time of receiving TET applications.
In this context, the state government took decision to provide relief to the applicants. The applicants who are not qualified in TET-2024 can apply for next TET exam without paying the fee.
The government also announced the waiver of fee to the candidates, who qualified in TET-2024, to apply for the DSC exam for once , officials said.