Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released TG TET-2024 results on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released TG TET-2024 results on Wednesday.
2,86,381 candidates applied for TG - TET 2024.85,996 candidates appeared for Paper-1 exam. 57,725 candidates have been qualified. As many as...

2,86,381 candidates applied for TG - TET 2024.

85,996 candidates appeared for Paper-1 exam. 57,725 candidates have been qualified. As many as 1,50,491 candidates appeared for the Paper-2 exam.51,443 candidates are qualified.

67.13 per cent qualified in Paper-1. 34.18 per cent qualified in Paper-2

Results are available at https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in website.

Pass percentage in Paper -1 increased by 30.24 per cent when compared to 2023.

Pass percentage in Paper -2 increased by 18.88 per cent as compared to 2023.

The Election Commission has not accepted the government decision to reduce the TET application fee due to the enforcement of election code at the time of receiving TET applications.

In this context, the state government took decision to provide relief to the applicants. The applicants who are not qualified in TET-2024 can apply for next TET exam without paying the fee.

The government also announced the waiver of fee to the candidates, who qualified in TET-2024, to apply for the DSC exam for once , officials said.

