CLAT-2020 held successfully across 300 centres: CNLU

Hyderabad: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) said that it has successfully conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) -2020 on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, it said that the test meant for admission to 22 national law universities including NLSIU, Bangalore (which was earlier directed by the Supreme Court to admit students only through CLAT) was conducted peacefully.

A total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT-2020, of which 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. Of those who had downloaded the admit cards, 86.20 per cent appeared for the test. At four centres, cent per cent attendance was recorded. Centre Observers appointed by the Consortium have not reported any technical glitch, the statement added.

The online test introduced due to covid-19 was held at 300 centers and this is the highest number of centres in the CLAT history.

The question paper and answer key shall be uploaded on Monday and the candidates can be able to access their own answers in the response sheet after two days. Candidates will be given an option to revise their preferences of NLUs if they so desire. The Statement added that the consortium has also resolved that instead of collecting the fee for the entire year, in view of covid hardship, only 50 per cent fee shall be taken at the time of admission in different national law universities. The consortium has also constituted a grievance committee under the chairmanship of Justice Rajendra Babu, Former Chief Justice of India to look into the grievances.